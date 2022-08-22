Exerpeutic Foldable Exercise Bike | $205 | Amazon



Getting fit at home can feel like a lot of work, but if you buy yourself the right equipment, it can at least be fun. Cardio is probably the hardest box to tick without running on the spot, but as this Exerpeutic Foldable Exercise Bike is 18% off today at $205, it makes for an enticing offer if you’ve been looking for something good. This exercise bike has a weight capacity of 400 pounds, can fold away when it’s not in use so you don’t have to worry about space, has eight levels of resistance to choose from and challenge yourself, and is comfy to sit on as well. It also has an easy-to-read LCD screen so you can keep an eye on how your workout is going.