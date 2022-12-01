We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tikduck Flying Orb Ball Toy | $40 | 9% Off | Amazon

This trending flying orb ball toy is only $40, and makes a great gift for the kids you ... just don’t know that well? Kids love flashy things, flying things, and momentary distraction from the doldrum of parental demands. This is a lightweight, hand-controlled drone that charges via USB and hovers high in the air, spreading spinning, RGB lights across the room. You merely shake it to start—it uses an AI chip and gyroscope technology to hover, and even has a boomerang effect. Surprisingly, it’s easy to play catch with—throw at a 30° angle and it’ll spin and hover straight toward the recipient. Technology is amazing.