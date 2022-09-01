Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch Gaming Monitor | $480 | Amazon



If you’re still gaming on an older monitor despite having a decent graphics card, then you’re literally holding your PC back. There are lots of things worth looking for in a good gaming monitor, but the Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch Gaming Monitor has nearly all of them covered. First of all, the Corsair Xeneon 32-Inch Gaming Monitor is down 26% to $480, which is nice, but it also has a 2560x1440 display, a 165hz refresh rate, uses Quantum Dot technology for a wider range of colors, and has an incredible brightness as well. It’s an easy-to-use monitor that’s a great way to improve how all of your games, streaming services, and whatever else you use your PC for, look great.