Yosuda Indoor Exercise Bike | $254 | Amazon



A lot of people took to working out at home in the early stages of the pandemic, and while getting some weights together is simple enough, it can be trickier to sort out your cardio fitness too, especially if you don’t like running. Well, this Yosuda Indoor Exercise Bike is down by 42% today at $254, and is an ideal way to up your heart health. This useful exercise bike uses a 35lb flywheel to help create a potent resistance designed to make your legs work hard, has multiple adjustable points for comfort, and an LCD screen to show you just how well you’re doing. An exercise bike is the perfect way to keep your cardio up without damaging your knees, having to learn to enjoy running , or even leaving the house.