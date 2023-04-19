It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports & Fitness

This Excellent Yoga Mat Is Covered In Inspiration And 5% Off Today

The NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat is excellent for beginners or those who forget poses.

Jason Coles
This mat gives a very subtle reminder on what you’re meant to be using it for.
Image: Jason Coles

If you’re new to yoga, or can just never remember any poses, then this NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat is a great get with 5% off if you clip the coupon, making it only $44. This yoga mat is 5mm thick, 68 inches long, and has 70 yoga poses printed on it to help the user know what to do and it’s also easy to clean.

Luna Playing
NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat | $44

Yoga is an excellent activity to help keep the body and mind flexible and full of vim and vigor, and this mat is an excellent way to make sure you can think of a new pose every time you get on it, and makes a lot of workouts far easier, because you can just pick new exercises in a new order each time. 

