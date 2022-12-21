Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug | $100 | Best Buy

Always drink at your preferred temperature fr om the first sip to the very last thanks to this smart mug’s built-in battery. This 14oz smart mug lets you set the temperature between 120° and 145° so you can enjoy your hot drink like coffee or tea at its best. It can maintain the temperature for up to 80 minutes with its built-in battery or all day long with the included charging coaster. Fair warning, it is not dishwasher nor microwave safe. Though in all fairness, you won’t need to microwave it since its main job beyond holding the liquid is to heat it up. Get it for $50 off.