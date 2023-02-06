It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Electric Kettle for $51 Can Control the Precise Temperature of Your Coffee or Tea

Save 43% on a temperature-controlled electric kettle with a gooseneck spout.

Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled This Electric Kettle for $51 Can Control the Precise Temperature of Your Coffee or Tea
Image: Amazon

Electric Gooseneck Kettle (Temperature Control) | $51 | Amazon

Of course you can just throw some water in a standard kettle and heat that up on the stove when making your tea, but true tea connoisseurs know that different types of tea steep at different optimal temperatures. If you want the most from your earl grey or English breakfast, you’ll want a temperature-controlled electric kettle. This one here from Fabuletta has a gooseneck design for easy pouring along with accurate multi-level temperature adjustments to meet the perfect coffee and tea extraction requirements. You save 43% right now on the tea kettle.

