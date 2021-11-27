Samsung Jet 75 | $319 | Samsung

Samsung Jet 70 | $278 | Samsung

Samsung has all their Jet vacuums discounted right now for Black Friday, with some great bonuses on their Jet 70 and Jet 75 vacuums in addition to already fantastic savings. Those two get not only as much as $180 off, but Samsung will also be tossing in a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds (Check out the Gizmodo review!) as well as $50 in Samsung credit, effectively cranking that discount up by $199 for a full savings of $379 ! Finally, the Jet 90 vacuum, which is discounted right now by $151, you’ll also get a free spinning sweeper brush—worth $129—and you can get a $99 discount on a clean station!

G/O Media may get a commission 36% off Samsung Jet 75 Vacuum Cleaner Samsung Jet 75 Vacuum + more!

The Samsung Jet 75 vacuum is down to $319 for Black Friday, but that's not all! Get the $149 Galaxy Buds and $50 in free Samsung credit, bringing the total savings to $379! #319 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Samsung Jet 70 Vacuum Cleaner Buy a vacuum, get bonuses!

The Samsung Jet 70, already discounted by $121, also comes with $50 Samsung credit, AND the $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds for FREE. $278 at Samsung