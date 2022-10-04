Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon



If you’re looking to improve your average score in a game or try to come out on top in Fortnite, then a good mouse is a great way to help your chances. There are a lot of options out there, but this Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Gaming Mouse is 34% off today at $40, and it’s a great choice. The Corsair Sabre Pro Champion Gaming Mouse weighs a mere 69g, has a flexible paracord cable to help avoid any excess resistance, uses Corsair Quickstrike buttons with a spring-loaded design for absurdly fast button presses, and uses Corsair Axon tech to process everything faster and transmit your movements and clicks to your PC far faster than some other options. It’s an excellent choice from a name you know .