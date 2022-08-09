Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker | $45 | 31% Off | Amazon

Give a grad this Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker and watch their eyes sparkle as they finally have a compact, easy-to-use machine for their college dorm . This pod-free machine allows you to add your grounds of choice to the reusable filter . The set includes a measuring scoop and recipe book so you can find your groove and get a perfect cup every time, and a tumbler for iced coffee on the go . An automatic machine with an eco-friendly, pod-free filter is the best of both worlds: quick coffee with a little coffee roast snobbery at a very affordable price.