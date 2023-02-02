This Car Seat Cover for $35 Will Keep Your Back Seat Free of Dog Hair

Giomoc Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat | $35 | Amazon

We love to take our furry friends with us wherever we go. The main problem though is that furriness itself. The last thing you want is for when driving around with friends or family to have them open the back seat and be greeted by a tidal wave of dog hair flowing out that will stick to all their clothes the moment they sit down. Here’s how you avoid that entirely. This dog seat cover protects your upholstery from not only getting covered in hair but also stops your four-legged buddy from leaving scratches all around. It’s also waterproof in case they have any accidents. Get it for 24% off today.