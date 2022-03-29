Stainless Steel Toaster | $34 | Amazon



You never realize how much a good toaster can mean to you until you have one that continuously burns everything , no matter the setting. Whall’s stainless steel toaster with wide slots might be the answer for your hot buns. It’s currently 43% off right now.

Advertisement

There are six gear settings to satisfy those who like a lite crisp or wa nt their toast burnt to hell. The extra-wide slots allow for ultimate and even toasting. The wider slot also gives you more options for what you can efficiently pop in there, like waffles, texas toast, artisanal bread , and bagels. This is the toaster if you’re a bagel enthusiast with its setting for those delicious doughy rings. You can also reheat or defrost any of those to perfection. There is an easy-to-clean removable crumb tray compact enough to fit on any counter.