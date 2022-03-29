Stainless Steel Toaster | $34 | Amazon
You never realize how much a good toaster can mean to you until you have one that continuously burns everything, no matter the setting. Whall’s stainless steel toaster with wide slots might be the answer for your hot buns. It’s currently 43% off right now.
There are six gear settings to satisfy those who like a lite crisp or want their toast burnt to hell. The extra-wide slots allow for ultimate and even toasting. The wider slot also gives you more options for what you can efficiently pop in there, like waffles, texas toast, artisanal bread, and bagels. This is the toaster if you’re a bagel enthusiast with its setting for those delicious doughy rings. You can also reheat or defrost any of those to perfection. There is an easy-to-clean removable crumb tray compact enough to fit on any counter.