Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) | $179 | 18% Off | Amazon

The Bose SoundLink is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with powerful capabilities—like linking with another Bluetooth speaker for more powerful sound, pumping music throughout the house. If the promotional photos are to be believed, you’re supposed to be using this multi-Bluetooth function at some sort of house party? One of the photos has a guy sitting on the counter, and another has a cool lady hanging in an inflatable pool on a roof. Is this your life? Do you like to eat chips from a bowl while the Bose SoundLink’s 360 sound plays the early LCD Soundsystem songs no one really likes? Or maybe you’re buying this to play some holiday hits while decorating the tree with your folks. You may have left your house party days behind you, but you can still appreciate good sound.