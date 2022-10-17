Bosch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit | $99 | Amazon



Hey you, yeah you, do you need tools? As we grow older we often find ourselves needing to do more little bits and bobs in our daily lives that require actual tools. Sure, it’s nice to have someone else that can do it for you, but not everyone has that option , and self-sufficiency is key. This Bosch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit is 41% off today at $99, and it’s a good first step into the world of tools. The Bosch Brushless Drill/Driver Kit comes with a powerful hammer drill/driver that uses a brushless motor to deliver a great runtime and excellent power in the face of tough materials, it has a lot of settings, a precision clutch, and an all-metal chuck for enhanced durability and longevity .