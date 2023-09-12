It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This Black+Decker Cordless Cleaner Is 49% Off, And Can Clean Nearly Everything

This tool is ideal for all sorts of jobs, and it does it with ease.

Jason Coles
This small thing has a lot of suction and cleaning potential.
Image: Jason Coles

This Black+Decker Cordless Cleaner, or the Spillbuster, to give it its proper name, is an incredible way to clean up messes, and it’s currently just $56 thanks to a 49% discount. This impressive little thing can vacuum, spray, and scrub to clean just about anything up, has an easy-to-empty collection bowl, and a wide nozzle for more chunky messes.

Black+Decker Cordless Cleaner | $56 | 49% Off

The Black+Decker Cordless Cleaner isn’t just for those who love DIY, it can be used around the home just about anywhere, and it’s light too, which makes it great for those who might need help otherwise. 

