Pets

This Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner for 11% off Will Remove All Your Furry Friend's Stains

Save $20 on the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner.

By
Joe Tilleli
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner | $155 | Amazon
Photo: Bissell

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner w/ Pet Pro Formula | $179 | Amazon

We love our four-legged friends, but sometimes they leave frustrating little accidents on the carpet which can be an absolute pain to clean up. No more. The Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner scrubs and sucks to remove those stubborn pet stains as well as embedded dirt from your rugs and carpets. Its portability even makes it easy to clean the upholstery in your car. Right now, the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro is down to $155, but you can also get the Pet Pro Formula with it for just $14 more.

