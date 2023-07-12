Prime Day Deal: This Awesome Electric Grill Is 45% Off for a Few More Hours

We love barbecuing in the summer, regardless of the type of grill. But — you’ll know the feeling if you’ve been there — no one likes discovering they’re out of propane or charcoal as they’re getting ready to start. That’s one reason we’re recommending this electric grill from Char-Broil, now 45% off (!) for Prime Day. According to reviewers, it delivers all the heft and results of a gas grill but without the hassle of dealing with propane tanks (not to mention charcoal cleanup). The Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill is now $440, down from $800, for just a couple more hours.

Char-Broil 22652143 Edge Electric Grill | 45% off | Amazon

We trust this one — in part because reviewers on Amazon are such serious fans. Several praised it as having the feel of a gas grill but being much easier to use. And you won’t even sacrifice grill marks (Char-Broil already thought of that). Upgrade your summer cookouts and check out this electric grill now at 45% percent off for Prime Day.