It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Mobile Devices

This Awesome Early Prime Day Deal Brings The Fire HD 10 Tablet Down By 53%

Amazon nearly always put some of their top discounts up before Prime Day actually hits, and this could be one of them.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This tablet is an excellent way to unwind without looking at your phone.
This tablet is an excellent way to unwind without looking at your phone.
Image: Jason Coles

This awesome early Prime Day deal has Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet down by a whopping 53% for Prime members, bringing it to just $90. This tablet features a 10.1" HD screen, 64GB of memory, faster processing than previous models, and it can be used for streaming shows, gaming, or even reading books.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet | $90 | 53% Off | Prime Day Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is also likely one of the better discounts on the tablet range, even with Prime Day coming up, because Amazon likes to lead the charge with some of their top discounts, which means that grabbing this now is like sneaking an early Christmas present from the tree, but nobody is going to shout at you for doing so.

Advertisement