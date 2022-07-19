Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset | $70 | Amazon

If you’re a gamer, with either a big or little G, then you need a good headset, and that’s exactly what this Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset is. It’s on sale today with 53% off at $70, and this over-ear headset uses Pro G Drivers for 7.1 Surround Sound to help you hear where everything in the game is, uses pro-grade wireless audio to make sure you don’t miss out on any sound up to 15 metres, has a 15-hour battery life, and is lightweight and incredibly comfortable. This gaming headset is the ideal way to improve your gaming socially and practically by helping make sure you never miss a beat, a footstep, or a creepy whisper from your friends talking about what they had for dinner earlier.