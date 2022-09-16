AnkerWork B600 Video Bar | $187 | Amazon



While most people just want a webcam that makes them look okay and can send their faces to their friends. However, if you’re looking for something a little bit fancier, then maybe you want a good source of light , a speaker, and a microphone too. That’s a lot to ask for, but this AnkerWork B600 Video Bar has 15% off today at $187, and it’s got it all. The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is an excellent way to help take some of the USB cables out of your PC by putting them all in one device because it has a 2K AI- powered camera to capture you, a light to make sure you look great, silk speakers to make sure you get clear audio , and a 4-mic array to capture every word you utter.