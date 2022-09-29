Alienware Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard | $100 | Amazon



Gaming requires a good keyboard, but there are just so many out there, so how can you be sure you’re going to get something worthy of your money and setup? Well, a great way to make sure you’re getting something good is to go with a brand you trust, and Alienware are kind of a big deal. This Alienware Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard helps itself even more by also being 50% off at $100 today, making this a very well-timed article. The Alienware Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard features Aleinfx per-key RGB lighting for good vibes, low-profile Cherry MX Red switches, media controls, and an array of programmable keys to make sure your games play however you want them to. It’s also very easy on the eyes, which is always a nice bonus.