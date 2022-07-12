AKRacing Core Series Gamer Chair | $224 | Amazon



My old man always says to never cheap out on anything that goes between you and the ground. Tires, sneakers, mattresses, and yes even gamer chairs. While he may not have ever explicitly stated gamer chairs, I think the message rings true. A poorly designed chair can really mess with your back after frequent and extended use out of it. This ergonomically designed chair from AKRacing has a wide frame for maximum comfort and durability. The fabric cover is soft and breathable and it can recline a full 180°.