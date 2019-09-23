Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

The latest iPhone announcement made a big deal about how you could use the new iPhone Pro to shoot professional video. Skeptics abound. If you really want to use your new iPhone Pro as a portable studio, you’re going to need a few other things to get started shooting.

A Phone Tripod Adapter

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Apple claims its new iPhone can stabilize your video, but nothing works quite as well as a good tripod. In order to attach your phone to any decent tripod (or monopod), you’ll need an adapter like this one. It adjusts to any smartphone size and grips your phone in place. You can then attach it to any tripod using the standard screw mount you’re used to seeing on your photography equipment.

A Decent Tripod

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Rely on post-processing for image stabilization and you might get a usable shot. Rely on a cheap tripod and you’ll get stable footage every time. Using the above mount, you can put your phone on any tripod designed for a traditional camera. Even the filmmakers Apple hired used a tripod, so take a page out of their book.

A Portable Stabilizing Grip

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

If you’re using an iPhone to shoot, it’s likely that you’re shooting outside of a studio environment. In that case, a portable grip can do wonders for your footage. Not only does this give you a more natural place to hold onto your phone — further reducing camera shake — but you can also mount additional accessories to it, like a microphone or a light.

A Ring Light

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Paired with the above grip, you could slap on some lighting modules, but the quickest, easiest way to add some light to a scene is with a ring light. These clip on ring lights are designed to work on both the front and rear-facing cameras on your phone, so you can splash your subject with a little more photons without carting around giant stands with white umbrellas attached.

A Pack of Reflectors

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

I mention light reflectors every time I can because they’re really that versatile. Whether lighting outdoors, often your light sources aren’t always shining in the direction you need. Rather than bring whole new lights, you can use a reflector to bounce light onto your subject. They can also be used either indoors or outside to fill in shadows or create a different look. This pack folds down into an easy, portable case so you can toss them in a small bag for a portable shoot.