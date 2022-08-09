Kingmazi Adjustable Weight Bench | $85 | Amazon



Home gyms can feel pretty easy to set up. All you really need is some weights and some space and you’re golden. However, to get the most out of your exercise at home, you probably need a few other things, like a weight bench. This Kingmazi Adjustable Weight Bench is 20% off today at $85, and is easy to assemble, has a capacity of 650lbs, has multiple points of adjustments for different exercises and body types, can be used for a wide variety of exercises, and is easy to fold away when you’re not using it. A good weight bench is an excellent way to make sure you keep the pressure up when working out at home, and the added usefulness of this one folding away means it’s great even if you don’t have as much space.