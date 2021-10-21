Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy | $9 | Amazon

If you’re still working at home and have a rowdy pup or curious older pooch one of these toys might be in your future. This Interactive Puzzle Game Dog Toy can keep a doggo distracted while you are on an important call or even just give you a little time to yourself. We love our pets but sometimes we just need them to be mentally stimulated without us. This is the most popular pup puzzle from the company. It’s a search and sniff toy with three types of treat hiding compartments. This toy can actually aid with keeping a senior dog’s mind engaged and curb anxious behavior in nervous pooches. I had one similar for my old Jack Russell but he’s a bit too smart and got angry with it. I gifted it to my best friend’s Cockapoo puppy and he had a blast with it. We love that for him. This is easy to clean and fits most standard treats.