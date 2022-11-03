Elago Silicone AirPods Case | $7 | 65% Off | Amazon

If anyone in your life is toting aro und their Gen 1 & 2 AirPods naked, buy like six of these and drop them in the stockings above grandma’s fireplace. Flexible, shock-resistant silicone protects the charging case from cracking, and the hinge design allows for easy access to the Pods. Peep the space for the charger to plug in too! It even has a little keyring so it can be attached to ... keyrings. Anyway, this thing is only $7 right now, and includes a full array of muted colors—from matte black to pastels. An AirPods case for everyone in the family!