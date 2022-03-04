Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 Lifetime License | $50 | StackSocial

Finally escape the clutches of the Google’s office products and use the real deal when you buy a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 lifetime license at StackSocial for a mere $50. Worth $349, this package includes the world-class Microsoft Office suite—obviously that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, AKA the Fantastic Four, but you’ll also get Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. This powerful digital toolset will prepare you with everything you need for professional presentations, data analysis, word processing, and more. This is the Windows version of this package, which requires Windows 10 at a minimum, and it’s recommended your machine have 1GB of RAM (most computers will have at least this). On purchase, you’ll be sent a redemption code within 48 hours , which you must redeem within 30 days of purchase.

Make it quick, because this deal is going for only one more day!