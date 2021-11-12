Samsung 3.1ch A650 Soundbar | $208 | Amazon

Look, I know people have opinions about soundbars, but not every TV in every situation needs a full-on 5-or-more-point surround system, and sometimes the simplicity of a soundbar is the perfect solution. Take this 3.1 soundbar kit from Samsung. For a hair over $200 right now, you can get Dolby Digital 5.1/DTS Virtual:X simulated surround sound, a dedicated center channel, and that good bass from the subwoofer, all in a tidy, easy-to-install package! Use optical audio or HDMI if you want, but this thing supports B luetooth and Wi-Fi connections, too!

This thing is usually $400, so you’d best get while the gettin’ is good!