Toshiba 43-Inch LED HD Smart TV | $190 | Amazon



While buying an absolute monster of a TV is nice and all, it’s not what everyone wants. Sometimes you just need a modest replacement for an older model, or you need a TV for a second room because of kids or something. In those cases, spending an absurd amount of money isn’t ideal, which is where the Toshiba 43-Inch LED HD Smart TV, which is 34% off at $190 comes in. This affordable smart TV has HD resolution for good visuals on your films and games, includes Fire TV, which allows you to access a plethora of different streaming services in one place along with some live TV too, and can even be controlled via your voice thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote. It’s a great TV at an excellent price.