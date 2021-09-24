NOAA Emergency Radio | $22 | Amazon



This weather radio is a handy tool to keep on you during trips. Beyond just AM/FM radio access, it can also be a light source and has a 2000mAh power bank. The radio can be p owered on in five different ways—hand-crank, AAA batteries, solar panel, micro-USB charging, or its own 2000mAh power bank—to ensure you’ll always be able to use it if your situation calls for it. Not to mention it is rugged and wa ter resistance. This is something that everyone should just keep fully charged in the back of their car. You never know when you might need it.