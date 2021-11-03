Starfrit Rotato Express | $16 | Amazon



Peeling: It’s the worst part of cooking prep. You think it’s going to be a satisfying exercise, or at the very least, a productive one, but it’s an exhausting inconvenience and nothing else. So show future you some love and snag this Starfrit Rotato Express for $16 on Amazon right now. The Rotato Express is an automatic electric peeler for fruit and vegetables, as well as whatever it is exactly that potatoes are. (I want to say ... tuber?) It’s a useful tool to have in your kitchen arsenal, even if you aren’t hosting Thanksgiving this year. Because, eventually, you will be. You will be.