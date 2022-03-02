TP-Link 5-Port PoE+ Unmanaged Gigabit Switch | $40 | Amazon

Add a little bit more convenience to your life and your network with this 5-port unmanaged PoE+ switch from TP-Link, on sale right now for $15 off its usual $55 price . Outputting 30W at each port with a total power budget of 65 watts, this switch will give you not just an easy way to send power to distant Wi-Fi repeaters and IP cameras, but it will give you the convenience of being able to reset any such devices simply by unplugging the switch itself, rather than having to run outside and climb up on a ladder in the rain or the cold. You’ll get gigabit speed, as well as support for features like flow control, QoS, and IGMP snooping , and the fanless, sturdy metal case means you won’t need to worry about added noise (although you may not want to keep this device locked away in a tight, unventilated space).