This 14% Off Shark HEPA Filter Is the Real Deal

Shark HE402 Air Purifier 4 True HEPA | $300 | 14% Off | Amazon

Air quality is an investment. Many things have HEPA filters these days, from traditional purifiers to vacuums and so on and so forth. But this behemoth of a HEPA filter air purifier by Shark is the real deal. Not that other ones aren’t, but Shark doubles HEPA filters with their own Nanoseal filter to capture 99.98% of pollutants . Four fans help the process, and the smart sensors adjust the purifier automatically to the air quality. This means you get real-time results for large rooms—like your open-concept downstairs area. You have one of those, right? So your pets can run around? This is also good for pet owners! Anyway, this investment piece is 14% off right now. Breathe in that deal.