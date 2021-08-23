NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1750 Router | $76 | Amazon

If you haven’t upgrade your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as January. It has an app based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. I have no issues connecting to it from anywhere in my 1BR apartment. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for $24 less than what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/17/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/23/2021.