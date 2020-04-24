Image : Hopkins

T hinking about changing your own oil? While I won’t teach you how to do that (you can find tutorials for your specific car on YouTube), let me help you make sure you have all the tools and materials needed to get the job done. It can be a small investment upfront but these items will last you years, save you money and give you a project to tackle in your free time.



You’ll need a wrench to remove the drain plug from the oil pan in order to drain the oil. Different vehicles have different drain plugs, but this one from Hopkins fits most vehicles. This means you probably won’t need to buy a new tool when you buy a new car.



Finding the tool to remove your oil filter can depend a lot on what kind of car you have and what filter it takes. If you have a standard spin-on oil filter, oil pliers are a great way to remove it. If you drive a Toyota-made car, you’ll need a special cup to remove the filter.



You can bu y a drain pan for as little as five dollars, but then you need to deal with pour the oil into another container for transport and disposal. I like a specialized drain pan like this one from Lumax. It doubles as a way to transport your used oil for disposal.



Now, you don’t need a funnel to do an oil change, but it can save you the hassle of spilling oil everywhere when you are filling up. The funnel is inexpensive and worth having in your oil changing kit.



Have a pair of latex gloves? Perfect. If you’d like, you can buy a pair of mechanic gloves, but latex gloves work too. Oil is hard to get off your hands and the underneath of your car is dirty. Gloves will keep that all off your hands so you can grab a cold beer when you are finished.



If you drive a truck or large SUV, you likely won’t need to lift your car to do an oil change. If you drive a sedan or a small SUV, you’ll need to jack it up for access. You can try ramps for a bit easier access instead of a jack and jack stands.



Of course, you’ll also need engine oil. Make sure you grab the right viscosity and type of oil. Your owners manual or oil cap should help you identify that. Most cars take five quarts or less, making a big bottle like this one perfect for the job. However, oil is also sold in 1 quart bottles in case your car takes more than 5.

Oil filters come in all difference sizes and styles but only one is right for your car. If you are buying on Amazon, make sure to enter your car information exactly, including engine size so you get the right filter the first time.



On some cars, you need to replace the oil drain plug washer every time you do an oil change. Don’t forget to pick up some of these if your car requires or you’ll be left Ubering to the local parts store with oil all over your drive way.



Everything You’ll Need

There you have it. All the tools and materials you’ll need to do an oil change on most vehicles. Stay vigilant, tighten all the bolts and have at it.