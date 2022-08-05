Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds | $148 | Amazon



Good earphones are an excellent way to help make your day a little better. This is especially true as noise cancelling becomes more advanced, because it can help you ignore the hustle and bustle going on around you, and stay focussed on what you’re doing, and what you’re listening to . These Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds are down by 26% to $148, and have a plethora of smart features that actually let them learn from how you behave and adjust the sound to make sure you’re always happy, features immersive sound quality thanks to an integrated processor, and can be used to make phone calls as well. They’re even IPX4 water resistant to help you out if you’re a runner or if you get caught in the rain . This pair of earbuds is sure to keep every music lover or podcast listener happy.