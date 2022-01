Charter Club Butter Socks | $4 | Macy’s



Looking for the perfect pair of fuzzy, cozy socks that will keep you warm all winter long? Look no further. Charter Club Butter Socks are $4 at Macy’s, which means these soothing and s tretchy faves are 60% off right now. They’re offered in nine different colors and patterns. All of them are on sale. I will keep this deal short and sweet for the sake of saving time. Please feel free to use the rest of it to go stock up.