Audio

Preorder These Sonos Speakers and Experience the Future of Sound

Together or separate, these speakers create spacial audio.

By
Erin O'Brien
Sonos’ new Era 300 speakers put you in the center of the sound.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

For over two decades, Sonos has brought revolutionary sound and design to the music scene. Sonos: derived from “sonorous,” I’d assume, and an accurate illustration of their power—especially these Eras speakers. At Adorama, you can preorder the Era 300 for just $450 and the Era 100 for $250. Together or separate, these create spacial audio for your music-listening enjoyment.

Sonos Era 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $450 | Adorama
Sonos Era 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $250 | Adorama

Sonos’ designs are unobtrusive and elegant; they look pleasant on record shelves and next to your TV. The Era 300 is supercharged by Dolby Atmos—with “six optimally positioned drivers” to immerse you. The Era 100 serves next-gen acoustics that can be optimized for the space on the Sonos app. Not gonna lie—this preorder deal sounds good.

