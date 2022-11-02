Mymanu CLIK S: Translation Earbuds | $157 | StackSocial



If you’re the kind of person that travels a lot, whether for work or pleasure, but you wish you had enough time to learn more languages, then you’ll be glad to know that there are ways for technology to help you out. These Mymanu CLIK S: Translation Earbuds, for example, are 28% off today, and they’re a bit like magic. The Mymanu CLIK S: Translation Earbuds are little earbuds that work with a special app to help you out with real-time speech-to-speech translation for 37 different languages. They also show you those words in text form to help you write, have a dictionary and phrasebook, and can even be used to listen to music or make calls too.