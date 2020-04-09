We’re living in stressful, uncertain times right now. It’s perfectly understandable if it’s harder than ever to get a full night’s sleep. Melatonin supplements taken in the form of gummies may very well be a solution that works for you, however, and a relatively cheap one.

Advertisement

Melatonin is a popular sleep aid that’s actually produced in the body. Its natural purpose is to regular your body’s sleep-wake cycle. Since it’s a naturally-occurring hormone, it also comes saddled with fewer risky side effects than prescription medication. Many of us are spending more time at home as of late, so it’s a better time than ever to experiment with melatonin supplements to see if they can help you.

Most melatonin gummies are fairly inexpensive and can range from $8 to $20 per bottle, depending on the brand. We’ve selected some of the best choices on the market below for every price range. Here’s to sleeping like a baby in the middle of our very stressful 2020.

Image : Brittany Vincent

Peak Design Is Donating All of Its Travel Tripod Launch Profits to... Read on The Inventory

Vitafusion’s melatonin gummy vitamins are quite ubiquitous, and you can usually find them anywhere supplements are sold. They’re also a great entry-level option for anyone looking to try out a new sleep aid.

You get 3mg of melatonin per 2 gummies, and each gummy is bursting with a mixture of chamomile, p assion flower, and lemon balm leaf for added effectiveness.

Advertisement

Their white peach tea flavor can be an acquired taste, but some may find it pleasant. Most importantly, they’re cheap, but plentiful and effective, though you’ll run out quickly due to the lower dosage.

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Olly’s Sleep gummies are great-tasting, reminiscent of everyone’s favorite gummy snacks from their younger days. But most importantly, they’re effective and they work fast.

They’re another low-dosage option with 3mg per two gummies but they’re supercharged with L-Theanine, an amino acid meant to help encourage calmness of mind and body.

Advertisement

This added boost (along with the standard lemon balm and chamomile mixture) will help lull you into a tranquil state before you’re whisked off to sleep, so you’re not stuck fighting all those thoughts whizzing around in your mind when your head hits the pillow.

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

These vegan and gluten-free gummies taste like a sweet, juicy strawberry, making them some of the best-tasting gummies you’ll find while shopping around. Plus, they’ve got an extra kick to help put you to sleep and keep you snoozing away until morning thanks to their 5mg dosage.

These are all-around premium gummies that are perfect not only for those with special dietary concerns, but the environment as well: instead of coming in a bottle, they come packaged in a special bag that wastes 80% less plastic for each one you purchase. Not only are you doing your body a favor, but you’re doing the world a solid, too.

Advertisement

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Vick’s ZzzQuil is already a popular sleep aid that comes in both gelcap and liquid form, but the product’s gummy iteration is the most powerful, by far.



While the 2-gummy serving size only contains 2mg of melatonin, it also contains 100mg of Pure the Pure Zzzzs Blend, which contains mainstays chamomile and lemon balm, but valerian root and lavender as well. This botanical blend helps ensure your body has time to slow down, as it were, and ease itself into a restful sleep.

Advertisement

Their unique Wildberry Vanilla helps set them apart from the pack, and here’s the best part – there’s no grogginess the next day after taking the recommended dosage.

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Natrol has crafted some powerful gummies here, with 10g overdosage. But even though a typical dose is two gummies, you get a large 90-count bottle to save a bit of cash while maximizing the amount of nights you’ll benefit from a little nudge to the land of Nod.

These strawberry gummies are flavored with organic sweeteners and are non-GMO and vegan, so you can feel good about consuming them if on a specialized diet or giving them to others. But because they contain such a large amount of melatonin, they aren’t recommended for beginners dipping their toes into the warm waters of sleep aids.

Advertisement

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

If you’ve got a child who’s tossing and turning just like you, it might be time to offer some gentle assistance with their trip to slumberland. Zarbee’s all-natural sleep supplements for kids only contain 1mg of melatonin for a safe option when sleep just isn’t coming. Goodbye, grumpy little ones.



This particular formula was created with kids in mind, meant to avoid next-day grogginess, and crafted with a delicious, natural berry flavor from real fruit extracts. And if your kids aren’t dealing with insomnia but you are, this is the lowest dosage of melatonin you could start out with to see if it’s right for you.

Advertisement

Image : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

Prefer your melatonin gummies to pull double duty and go to work on beautifying your hair and skin while they’re at it? Nature’s Bounty’s 5mg Gorgeous Sleep brand offers just that. With a potent 5mg melatonin blend containing an added 100mg of collagen, you’ll fall asleep fast and wake up with glowing skin – that’s the dream, anyway.

They’re berry-flavored with a pleasant fruit snack taste, and very affordable at just $8 per 60 gummies, giving you a month of product at a time for less than the price of two Starbucks lattes. It can’t hurt to let your supplements go to bat for you while you’re sleeping soundly, right?

Advertisement