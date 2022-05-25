Diamond Stud Earrings | $299 | Macy’s



Yes, hello, I’ll keep this short and sweet because I, like you, want to get right to the sale. It’s true: Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings are down to $299 each right now. That’s savings of $701, or 70%, considering these sparkling studs are normally $1,000 per pair. They’re available in 14 karat white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold, all three of which are on sale at this bonkers price. For those who know their jewelry, you’ll see that the gems are circle cut in a halo setting. If you don’t know jewelry, you’ll see that too, but you won’t be able to identify it as such. Anyway, these are a gorgeous luxury item at the cost of just a normal extra-nice pair. You can give them as gifts or wear them every day and not feel like it’s something that has to be saved for an ultra-special occasion just from the price tag. Look, I know it’s gauche to talk about money this much, but I really want to lean on the fact that these earrings retail for $1,000 full price. You could grab all three sets for less than the usual cost of one! And maybe even send one to the writer who pointed you to this deal.