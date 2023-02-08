These Lego Orchids Make a Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lego Icons Orchid | $49 | Amazon

Need flowers for Valentine’s Day stat? This Lego Orchid set will arrive well before your lovey-dovey date together. It’s a grown-up Lego set, one your lover will want to display proudly ... like they display your love proudly. I hope. This 608 piece set has you building the orchid’s fluted vase too—that beautiful, blue base that contrasts with the orchid’s delicate white and pink. Because this arrives a few days before Valentine’s, you have just enough time to plan a cozy night in where you build this set together. If the flower-building can wait til after Valentine’s Day, we suggest this Lego bouquet for any occasion.