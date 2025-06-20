Ain't LEGO just grand? It's the kind of toy that appeals to everyone of all ages. LEGO sets can range from a giant Star Wars Death Star made from a million bajillion pieces all the way to a small race car made from as few as can fit in your hand.

One line of LEGO that has really taken off in the last few years is the botanical collection. These flower sets made from LEGO cover all kinds of plants like roses and lilies, and more. After you've finished putting your set together, you now have a lovely display for your shelf or coffee table. And what's great is that unlike real plants, these require no water or sunlight. You can't accidentally kill them. Yay!

They make for a wonderful gift during the holidays. Right now, Amazon has both the Orchid set and Bamboo set on sale. They're each 20% off, which takes the price down by $30 to just $24.