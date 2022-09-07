Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Earphones | $249 | Amazon



If you’re an audiophile, you know, the kind of person that values high-quality music above nearly everything else and can easily relax while listening to their favorite songs on repeat, then you probably want to make sure you have some of the best earphones available. These Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Earphones are down by 38% today to $249, and they’re some of the most incredible ones you can find. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Earphones have excellent noise cancelling, Beoplay EQ for incredible sound balancing and quality, six built-in mics for when you want to make phone calls, up to 6.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and they’re both light and comfortable. They can even be connected to two different devices at once, which is a niche but useful feature.