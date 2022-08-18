Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Earbuds | $289 | Amazon



Good headphones can change your music from enjoyable to euphoric, and they can make a big difference to your day if you’re the kind of person that loves immersing themselves in music or a good podcast. These Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Earbuds are 28% off at $289, and they’re a great purchase for people who love goo d sound. These earbuds are completely wireless , use Bluetooth 5.0 for incredible sound clarity, have advanced noise cancellation to stop you from being disturbed , have a charging case that can also transmit music, and automatically turn themselves off when you take them out of your ears, so you’ll never waste any power. They’re a great way to improve your day if you’re someone who commutes a lot, or just likes listening to music.