Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Earbuds | $289 | Amazon
Good headphones can change your music from enjoyable to euphoric, and they can make a big difference to your day if you’re the kind of person that loves immersing themselves in music or a good podcast. These Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Earbuds are 28% off at $289, and they’re a great purchase for people who love good sound. These earbuds are completely wireless, use Bluetooth 5.0 for incredible sound clarity, have advanced noise cancellation to stop you from being disturbed, have a charging case that can also transmit music, and automatically turn themselves off when you take them out of your ears, so you’ll never waste any power. They’re a great way to improve your day if you’re someone who commutes a lot, or just likes listening to music.