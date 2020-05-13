These Are the Sex Toys for Men That Don't (Or Maybe Do) Suck

Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

At the best of times, sex toys designed for men can be a little awkward. At the worst of times ... well, it’s best not to speak of it. If all you’ve ever heard about male toys is horror stories about Fleshlights, though, there are better options out there. Do yourself a favor and try out these toys that are worth using.

Tenga Egg

A sex toy has to provide some new, improved sensation that goes above and beyond what you can get with your hands alone. On that front, the Tenga Eggs nail it. Not only are these one of the best options, but they’re one of the least expensive. You can try out a single egg for a measly $7 or go for the six pack if you’re feeling more confident. Each egg is compact but stretchy, and there are six different varieties of internal ridges and textures that provide unique sensations.



Best of all, while they can be cleaned for a few reuses, they’re designed to be disposable. Now, personally, I think if you’re willing to make a mess, you should be man enough to clean up after yourself. But for a few bucks a pop, you can toss the whole egg and save yourself the hassle.

Allovers Vibrating Male Masturbator Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

If you’d rather not clean out anything at all, a masturbation sleeve like this one can come in handy. Some vibrate, others simply have ridges, but they’re all open on both ends which means that you’re not ... trapped, so to speak. That means you won’t get quite as much stimulation on the head, but if you’re used to not using toys at all, that’s probably not that much of a loss.



Now, to be absolutely clear, masturbation sleeves should still be cleaned when you’re done. It’s just a bit easier when the whole thing isn’t entirely enclosed.

This one might seem like something you can use with a partner, but in my experience they can be just as fun when riding solo. Ostensibly, the point of a cock ring is to restrict the flow of blood from the penis, helping you to maintain an erection for longer. I’m ... not totally sure how effective they are at that? Your mileage may vary, but I wouldn’t necessarily recommend them for that reason alone.



They are a handy way to strap a small vibrating motor to your equipment, though. And those can be fun. Fancy versions exist with rechargeable motors, but you can get an inexpensive models like this one give you two small bullet vibes. One goes underneath, one sits on top (where it’s more likely to benefit your partner, if we’re honest), and work together to create a satisfying sensation. Best of all, they don’t get in the way of using your hands if you want to stick to your usual pattern.

Vector Prostate Massager Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

This one isn’t for everyone. And that’s okay. But it’s time to talk about penetration. Yes, guys can receive it, too. No, it doesn’t “make you gay” if it feels good. And yes, it is a different sensation than you might be used to, but it can be really fun! There are a lot of nerve endings in and around your anus.



Additionally, the prostate is most easily accessible from just inside the anus. Prostate massagers—or, let’s be a bit more frank here, vibrating dildos for men—are designed to stimulate the prostate internally which can feel amazing. Some also come with a portion that can stimulate your perineum (the area between your anus and balls) as well. Which, if you’ve never played around in that area, you’re welcome.

#LubeLife Water Based Lubricant Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

This one isn’t really “for men” so much as just ... get lube. Have some on hand. Use it. Use plenty. Don’t be stingy.

