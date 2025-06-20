LG Is Rolling Out the Big Guns for Their Blowout 4th of July Sale
Massive deals up to 52% off on OLED TVs, 4K and 8K models, and other big screens await.
If you're ready for a big-screen upgrade, LG's 4th of July Sale should be your first stop.
When the 4th of July fireworks end, where will you go for your next dose of visual excitement? If you make a visit to LG's 4th of July sale part of your holiday weekend plans, you'll have a big, beautiful new TV waiting for you, and you'll have saved up to 52%. LG's rolling out all of their biggest and best models for this sale, which runs through Sunday — OLED and QNED TVs, 4K and 8K models, and a wide range of gorgeous screens with advanced features.
LG's extending this sale to their newest models, with up to 25% off select 2025 OLED and QNED sets and even bigger savings on select ultra-large sets, like the 86-Inch Class LG UHD AI UA77 4K Smart TV, which is marked down from $2,199 to just $900. The deals just get bigger when you get to other high-end models like the 65-Inch Class LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV, a gorgeous 2024 model that's on sale for just $1,300 — a massive price drop from its regular $2,700 price.
You have from now through Sunday to check out LG's 4th of July Sale and all of the huge opportunities to upgrade your TV to a brand-new LG model that could range in size from big to gigantic, all with beautiful high-resolution screens and all of the other state of the art features that LG is known for.