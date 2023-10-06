These Are The Meal Kit Services With Trial Offers for Free or Nearly Free Meals

In the contemporary, fast-paced world, prioritizing healthful eating habits often takes a backseat. But thanks to the emergence of meal delivery services, you can now not only enjoy the convenience of pre-packaged meals but also keep up with your health routine without even stepping out of your home. Leveraging these innovative platforms, we bring you an array of meal subscription boxes that provide everything from discounted first orders to chef-prepared meals, catering to all types of food connoisseurs. Not only do these services offer nutritious, ready-to-cook meals, but they also ensure that you can serve appetizing dinners every day, thereby helping you stay healthy even on the move. Let’s take a closer look at some of these fantastic meal delivery platforms that can revolutionize your eating experience.

Try HelloFresh and Get 57% Off Your First Delivery

Is your bank account hurting from groceries that sit in the refrigerator while you order takeout? Gotta be honest — ours, too. Now imagine you can get four meals for two people per week, delivered to your door, for less than $40. That’s the amazing deal on offer now for new subscribers with HelloFresh. That’s a 57% markdown, and it includes free shipping. Not a bad way to try out America’s number-one meal kit.

Chef-Prepared Meals at 50% Off From Factor Keep You Healthy On the Go

Many months go by through the year when it’s just easier to get ready-made meals, and often meal planning for the week is too much to tackle for the busy bees in our lives. That’s where Factor comes in with chef-crafted, fresh meals delivered right to your door. Factor is offering 50% off your first box and 20% off the next 4 boxes, which means you can get your first 10 meals for only $62 plus shipping.

Serve Delicious Dinners Every Day with EveryPlate Meal Kits

Never quite sure what to make for dinner? Need a little push to try somethig new? EveryPlate has you covered. This millennial-friendly brand offers the best pricing in the space — and right now, you can get started for just $1.49 per meal for your first box and 20 percent off your second and third boxes with the promo code LINK149. That’s an unbelievable deal for a meal kit known for its quality ingredients, delicious recipes and (of course) the scheduling flexibility you need.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.