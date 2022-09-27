AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Headphones | $104 | Amazon



There are so many different headphones and earbuds out there that it’s tough to know what you should get. Some people want sound above all else, others like lots of features, some like style, and there are plenty of people who just want headphones that suit working out. If you’re in that last category, then the AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Headphones are 35% off at $104, and they have you covered. The AfterShokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Headphones have a battery life of up to eight hours, have an IP67 waterproof rating so they can shrug off sweat or rain, and have an open-ear design, which makes them more comfortable for some people who don’t like putting things straight into their brains.