Xbox Wireless Headset | $88 | Amazon

The headset that comes packaged with the Xbox has always been kind of shit. Since the 360 era, I think I’ve gone through at least half a dozen of them breaking on me at some point. Either the headpiece snaps off, the cushion peels, the wire pulls out of the bottom part, or a combination of the three. There have been some changes in design across the generations, but the problems are all still there (in my experience at least). Do yourself a favor and pick up a much more reliable and much better quality headset. The official good headset from Xbox is $12 off right now.